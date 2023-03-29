report:-army-to-name-kevin-kuwik-its-next-coach

Army will name Butler assistant Kevin Kuwik as its next head coach, Stadium reported Wednesday.

Kuwik has more than 20 years’ experience in coaching but also is a military veteran. He served in Iraq and earned a Bronze Star for meritorious service, the highest merit award granted by the Army, according to his Butler bio. He was honorably discharged in 2006 and then resumed his coaching career full-time at Ohio after an 18-month leave of absence for his service.

He worked with Butler coach Thad Matta at Ohio State as video coordinator, then held assistant coaching positions at Dayton and Davidson before reuniting with Matta at Butler in 2022.

At Army, Kuwik would replace Jimmy Allen, who mutually parted ways with the institution earlier this month.

The Black Knights went 17-16 (10-8 Patriot League) this season for the second winning campaign during Allen’s stint. Allen was 98-112 in his seven seasons. His final game was a 91-74 loss to Colgate in the semifinals of the Patriot League tournament.

