report:-auburn-g-allen-flanigan-in-transfer-portal

Auburn senior Allen Flanigan is entering the transfer portal, multiple outlets reported Monday.

The 6-foot-6 guard graduated over the weekend and has one season of eligibility remaining.

Flanigan averaged 10.1 points and 5.0 rebounds in 34 games (19 starts) for the Tigers in 2022-23. He averages 8.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 114 games (69 starts) over four seasons.

Flanigan was an All-SEC selection in 2020-21 but suffered a torn Achilles ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Flanigan’s father, Wes, recently left the Auburn coaching staff to become an assistant coach at Ole Miss.

