report:-cal-state-northridge-fires-coach-trent-johnson

Cal State Northridge fired head coach Trent Johnson on Wednesday after two seasons, the Los Angeles Daily News reported.

Johnson, 66, went 14-48 in two seasons, coaching the 2021-22 campaign as the interim head coach after Mark Gottfried was put on leave in July 2021. Johnson was made the permanent head coach in March 2022.

Northridge, of the Big West, last had a winning season in 2008-09. The Matadors now search for their fourth coach since 2013.

The school was Johnson’s fifth stint as a head coach. He is 290-313 as coach of Nevada (1999-2004), Stanford (2004-08), LSU (2008-12), TCU (2012-16) and the Matadors.

He led Stanford to three NCAA Tournament appearances in four seasons. However, he has not taken a team to the tournament since his 2008-09 LSU squad, which was the SEC regular-season champion.

–Field Level Media