Wordpress theme seo takipçi satin al passport psd balkon kose takimi lastik patlatan
Skip to content

Report: Charleston coach Pat Kelsey agrees to new 5-year deal

report:-charleston-coach-pat-kelsey-agrees-to-new-5-year-deal

College of Charleston and men’s basketball coach Pat Kelsey have agreed to a new five-year deal, Stadium reported Monday.

The new contract “will double his guaranteed compensation,” Stadium reported. According to The State, Kelsey signed a five-year, $3 million pact in March 2021 to coach the Cougars.

His base salary this season is $575,000, per The State.

The college’s board of trustees is scheduled for a special meeting on Tuesday to discuss personnel matters and contract negotiations.

Kelsey, 47, had a 186-95 record in nine seasons as head coach of Winthrop of the Big South Conference from 2012-21. He led the school to two NCAA Tournament appearances, but the Cougars also qualified for a third time in 2020 when the tournament was canceled because of the pandemic.

At Charleston, his record is 45-18, and the Cougars head into this week’s Colonial Athletic Association tournament as the No. 2 seed. They are 28-3 (16-2 CAA) and were ranked as high as No. 18 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll earlier this season.

Kelsey had been rumored as a possible replacement for outgoing coach Mike Brey at Notre Dame.

–Field Level Media

report:-charleston-coach-pat-kelsey-agrees-to-new-5-year-deal
Tags:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Shares 18 views
Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Xing
Reddit
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap
alanya escort Hacklink sinop escort ankara escort izmir escort porno izle etimesgut escort balikesir escort