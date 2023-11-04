report:-clemson-rb-will-shipley-(concussion)-out-vs.-notre-dame

Will Shipley, Clemson’s leading rusher, will miss Saturday’s game against No. 15 Notre Dame due to a concussion, ESPN reported.

Shipley sustained the concussion last week in a loss to North Carolina State.

Shipley has run for 515 yards and scored five total touchdowns — three rushing and two receiving. He’s averaging 64.4 yards per game for the Clemson offense, which is No. 63 in the nation in scoring (28.8 points per game) and No. 48 in total offense (416.6 yards per game).

Fellow back Phil Mafah has gained 459 yards in eight games and scored six rushing touchdowns.

The Tigers are 4-4 on the season. Notre Dame enters the game in Clemson, S.C., at 7-2.

–Field Level Media