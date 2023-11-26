Report: Dave Aranda to return as Baylor coach

Despite a pair of disappointing seasons, Baylor head coach Dave Aranda is expected to return next season, ESPN reported Sunday.

Baylor was just 3-9 this season while relying on a number of underclassmen. Since winning a school-record 12 games in 2021 and coming out on top in the Sugar Bowl, the Bears have gone a combined 9-16 over the past two seasons.

According to the report, the coaching staff under Aranda is expected to undergo significant changes.

The Bears reportedly leaned on more freshmen than any other team in the Big 12, using 24 true or redshirt freshmen.

Aranda, who was a highly regarded defensive coordinator at LSU before arriving at Baylor, started his tenure at Waco, Texas, with a 2-7 record in 2020.

Baylor turned that around, posting a 12-2 mark in 2021 that included a Big 12 championship and a 21-7 victory over Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl to finish the season with a No. 5 ranking in the final AP poll.

–Field Level Media