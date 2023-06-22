report:-deion-sanders-to-undergo-surgery-for-blood-clot

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders is set to undergo emergency surgery Friday morning to remove a blood clot from his groin, according to former NFL player Adam “Pacman” Jones.

Jones made the announcement Thursday on “The Pat McAfee Show,” where Jones is a weekly guest.

Jones said he talked directly to Sanders and that the surgery is set for 6 a.m. It’s unclear where Sanders is having the procedure.

The news comes days after Sanders, 55, was informed by doctors that blood flow issues in his left foot could force surgeons to consider amputation.

Dr. Donald Jacobs told Sanders in a meeting that included CU medical staff that “he could lose the foot.” Sanders has no feeling at the bottom of the foot and already underwent surgery to amputate two toes because of blood clotting.

Another surgeon told the Pro Football Hall of Famer that the blood pressure in his foot was just two-thirds what was measured in his arm.

Sanders underwent multiple surgeries in 2021 and missed three games during his time as the head coach at Jackson State. He returned to the sidelines coaching from a wheelchair and later with the use of a custom scooter.

–Field Level Media