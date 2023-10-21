Duke quarterback Riley Leonard is considered to be a game-time decision for Saturday's contest at No. 4 Florida State, ESPN reported.

Leonard, who is expected to participate in pregame drills on Saturday, is nursing a high ankle sprain suffered in the Blue Devils' 21-14 loss to Notre Dame on Sept. 30.

Redshirt freshman Henry Belin IV would receive his second straight start for No. 16 Duke (5-1, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) if Leonard is unable to play against the Seminoles (6-0, 4-0).

Belin completed just 4 of 12 passes for 107 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in the Blue Devils' 24-3 victory over North Carolina State on Oct. 13.

Leonard has completed 79 of 125 passes for 912 yards, three touchdowns and one interception this season. He also has rushed for 326 yards and four scores.

--Field Level Media

Si quieres conocer otros artículos parecidos a Report: Duke QB Riley Leonard game-time call vs. Florida State puedes visitar la categoría College Football News.