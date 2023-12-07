Report: Duke targeting Penn State DC Manny Diaz

Duke is expected to hire Penn State defensive coordinator and former Miami head coach Manny Diaz to lead the Blue Devils, ESPN reported Thursday.

Diaz would replace Mike Elko, who departed to become the head coach at Texas A&M after guiding Duke to a 16-9 record in two seasons in Durham, N.C.

Diaz, 49, compiled a 21-15 record with the Hurricanes from 2019-21 before joining James Franklin’s staff in 2022. His Nittany Lions rank third in the nation in scoring defense this season (11.4 points per game).

Diaz was the defensive coordinator at Miami (2016-18), Mississippi State (2010, 2015), Louisiana Tech (2014), Texas (2011-13) and Middle Tennessee (2006-09).

The Blue Devils (7-5, 4-4 ACC) are scheduled to face Troy in the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 23. Associate head coach and running backs coach Trooper Taylor is serving as the interim coach.

