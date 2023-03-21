report:-fdu’s-tobin-anderson-to-take-iona-job

Fairleigh Dickinson head coach Tobin Anderson has informed the school that he’s accepting the same position at Iona, CBS Sports reported on Tuesday.

The report comes one day after Rick Pitino resigned as head coach of the Gaels to take the same role with St. John’s. Pitino is being introduced by the Red Storm on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Iona finished with a 27-8 record this season after dropping an 87-63 decision to UConn on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Anderson, 51, guided the Knights to a blowout victory over Texas Southern in the First Four before helping the newly minted 16th-seeded club to a 63-58 victory over top-seeded Purdue on Friday. The win marked just the second such upset of a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament since the event expanded to 64 teams in 1985.

FDU was bounced from the tournament after dropping a 78-70 decision to ninth-seeded Florida Atlantic on Sunday. The Knights finished with a 21-16 record during Anderson’s first season as their head coach. They were 4-22 in the previous season.

Anderson spent nine seasons at Division II St. Thomas Aquinas before accepting the job at Fairleigh Dickinson.

