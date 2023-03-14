Report: Georgia Southern hiring Bama’s Charlie Henry

report:-georgia-southern-hiring-bama’s-charlie-henry

Georgia Southern is hiring Alabama assistant Charlie Henry as its new men’s basketball coach, ESPN reported Tuesday.

Henry was head coach of the NBA G League’s Windy City Bulls for two seasons (2017-19) before joining coach Nate Oats’ staff in Tuscaloosa.

Henry has primarily been in charge of coaching the defense for the Crimson Tide (29-5), who earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament after sweeping the SEC regular season and conference championships.

He would replace Brian Burg, who was fired last week after three seasons at Georgia Southern. The Eagles finished 17-16 this season, including 9-9 in the Sun Belt Conference.

Henry was an assistant coach at Iowa State (2014-15) and with the Chicago Bulls (2015-17), both times as part of head coach Fred Hoiberg’s staff.

–Field Level Media

You might be interested in

FLM Direct-Baller

FLM Direct-Baller

Field Level Media was founded by sports media executives with more than 40 years of combined experience working with the most influential media companies in the industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: