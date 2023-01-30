Report: Green Bay Packers consider trading quarterback Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly considering their options regarding veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has been a staple in the franchise for several years. According to ESPN, the team would prefer to trade the 39-year-old quarterback in the offseason as they aim to “move on.”

Financial considerations seem to be the major driving force behind the potential trade, with the Packers projected to be $16 million over the salary cap next season. Rodgers is due a significant sum of guaranteed money in 2023 and 2024, amounting to $59.5 million and $49.25 million, respectively.

Aaron Rodgers Open to Conversations with Green Bay Packers

Despite the team’s reported intentions, Rodgers remains open to discussions with the Packers, stating that he is “open to all honest and direct conversations” with the team. Read more: Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud declares for NFL draft

The four-time MVP, who won the award in 2020 and 2021, is yet to make a decision on his future in the NFL, stating that all speculation surrounding a trade is “conjecture.”

In 2022, Rodgers endured one of the worst seasons of his career, completing 64.6 percent of his passes for 3,695 yards and 26 touchdowns, with 12 interceptions.

“All the other ideas about (a) trade and whatnot, that’s all conjecture until I decide what I want to do moving forward for myself,” Rodgers was quoted as saying.

“To think of being in another uniform never really crossed my mind. … I’ve just never thought that way,” he added. “I’ve got to figure out what I want to do and then we’ll see where all the parties are at and what kind of transpires after that.”

Despite the performance, the Packers may still face stiff competition for the veteran quarterback’s services, with NBC Sports insider Peter King speculating that the team would require at least two first-round picks for Rodgers.

King also suggested that the New York Jets could be among the teams willing to pay the price for the experienced quarterback.