Report: Harry Kane open to joining Manchester United

Manchester United are reportedly looking to make a move for forward Harry Kane in the summer transfer window and the Daily Mail is reporting that the England international is open to a move to Old Trafford.

Tottenham and England forward Harry Kane celebrates. Photo by Spurs

LONDON (Jan. 20) — Manchester United are reportedly interested in making a summer swoop for Tottenham striker Harry Kane. According to the Daily Mail, Kane is open to joining Manchester United, with Red Devils bosses already exploring the possibility of a move.

Kane enters the final 12 months of his contract with Tottenham at the end of the season, and there is reportedly negativity surrounding the club’s chances of persuading him to sign a new deal, the Daily Mail reported.

The report also states that Tottenham are set to place a minimum £85m price tag on the 29-year-old England captain, who is also a target for Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. This figure, however, is likely to increase for a Premier League rival with Daniel Levy reluctance to sell Kane to a Premier League side. Read more: Rashford scores again, Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest 3-0: highlights and recap

Kane is currently the second-highest goalscorer in the Premier League this season, with 15 goals from 20 games. Despite this being just a rumor and nothing is official yet it is worth noting that Kane is a proven goalscorer, and his addition to Manchester United’s squad would certainly boost their chances of challenging for the Premier League title next season.

It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds in the coming months, but I would believe that if Manchester United are going to land Kane this summer, manager Erik ten Hag must guide the Red Devils to the Champions League at the end of the season.

Kane’s statistics for the 2022-23 season in the Premier League are as follows:

Name: Harry Kane

Team: Tottenham Hotspur

League: Premier League

Goals: 15

Assists: 1

Games Played: 20

Goals per 90: 0.76

Mins per Goal: 119

Total Shots: 53

Goal Conversion: 28%

Shot Accuracy: 68%