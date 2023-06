Kentucky recruit Aaron Bradshaw could miss the start of the 2023-24 season with a broken foot, The Athletic reported Friday.

The 7-footer from Camden, N.J., was the No. 5 overall prospect and No. 1 center in the Class of 2023 by the 247 Sports composite.

Kentucky is “optimistic on a full recovery” for the 2023 McDonald’s All-American, per the report.

Bradshaw is projected to be a first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

