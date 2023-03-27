report:-kentucky-g-sahvir-wheeler-to-transfer

Kentucky point guard Sahvir Wheeler will transfer for a second time in his collegiate career, ESPN reported Monday.

Wheeler will enter the transfer portal after two seasons with the Wildcats. He played his first two seasons at Georgia.

Wheeler had his 2022-23 season cut short by an ankle injury that reportedly required surgery. He had been supplanted as Kentucky’s starting point guard by freshman Cason Wallace.

Wheeler averaged 7.7 points and 5.6 assists in 21 games (14 starts) this season. He hadn’t played since Feb. 4 against Florida.

Wheeler is averaging 10.3 points and 6.1 assists in 108 career games (86 starts) for Georgia (2019-21) and the Wildcats.

