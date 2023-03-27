report:-kentucky-g-sahvir-wheeler-to-transfer

Report: Kentucky G Sahvir Wheeler to transfer

Kentucky point guard Sahvir Wheeler will transfer for a second time in his collegiate career, ESPN reported Monday.

Wheeler will enter the transfer portal after two seasons with the Wildcats. He played his first two seasons at Georgia.

Wheeler had his 2022-23 season cut short by an ankle injury that reportedly required surgery. He had been supplanted as Kentucky’s starting point guard by freshman Cason Wallace.

Wheeler averaged 7.7 points and 5.6 assists in 21 games (14 starts) this season. He hadn’t played since Feb. 4 against Florida.

Wheeler is averaging 10.3 points and 6.1 assists in 108 career games (86 starts) for Georgia (2019-21) and the Wildcats.

–Field Level Media

You might be interested in

FLM Direct-Baller

FLM Direct-Baller

Field Level Media was founded by sports media executives with more than 40 years of combined experience working with the most influential media companies in the industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: