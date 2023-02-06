report:-kevin-steele-accepts-deal-to-be-alabama’s-next-dc

After one season at Miami, Kevin Steele has agreed to a deal to return to Alabama as the Crimson Tide’s defensive coordinator, ESPN reported Sunday night.

Steele, 64, will be entering his third stint with Alabama under Nick Saban after serving as DC in 2007 and defensive head coach/inside linebackers coach in 2008. He returned to the program in 2013 as director of player personnel and was also linebackers coach in 2014 before one season as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at LSU.

The Crimson Tide now have both of their coordinator positions filled, as Tommy Rees was hired from Notre Dame on Friday to take over as OC. Steele will be replacing Pete Golding, who took the DC job at Ole Miss.

With 39 years of coaching experience, Steele was also Clemson’s defensive coordinator from 2009-11 and Auburn’s from 2016-20. He has also served as a linebackers coach for New Mexico State (1983), Oklahoma State (1984-86), Nebraska (1989-94), the NFL’s Carolina Panthers (1995-98), Florida State (2003-06) and Clemson (2009-11).

Steele was also head coach at Baylor for four seasons (1999-2002). The Bears went 9-36 under him, and he holds an all-time head coaching record of 9-37 after briefly serving as interim head coach at Auburn in 2020.

