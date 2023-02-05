Report: Nets trading Kyrie Irving to the Mavericks

The Brooklyn Nets have decided to act swiftly and will trade star guard Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks, reports ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

According to Wojnarowski, Irving had informed the Nets that he did not plan to stay with the team once his current contract expired this July.

Once the statements were made public, it led to interest from several teams, including the Mavericks, who are well-placed in the Western Conference.

In exchange for Irving, the Mavericks will be sending Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, a 2027 first-round pick, and two second-round picks to the Nets. More News: Are the LA Clippers also interested in Kyrie Irving?

The trade talks between the two teams reportedly accelerated today, with the Lakers and Nets also having several conversations about a potential deal.

However, the Nets preferred the Mavericks’ offer, which included getting a point guard and a wing player, as well as future picks.

With twelve NBA seasons under his belt, Irving has had a storied career, playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, and the Nets. He leaves the Nets averaging 27.1 points, 5.3 assists, and 5.1 rebounds and shooting 48.6 percent from the field in 40 games from all starts this season.

Other teams that were reportedly interested in acquiring Irving included the Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat, and Los Angeles Clippers.

With this trade, the Mavericks will now have a dynamic duo in Irving and Luka Doncic, which is sure to bring excitement to the court and make them a team to watch in the coming months.

