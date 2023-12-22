report:-notre-dame-to-name-lsu's-mike-denbrock-as-oc

LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock is leaving the school for the same job at Notre Dame, multiple outlets reported Friday.

Denbrock, who has been coaching since 1990, first worked at Notre Dame from 2002-04, coaching offensive tackles and tight ends. After stints at Washington and Indiana State, he returned to the Irish from 2010-16, moved on to coach Luke Fickell's staff in Cincinnati as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, then joined head coach Brian Kelly in LSU before the 2022 season.

The 59-year-old Denbrock was a finalist for the Broyles Award, given annually to the nation's top assistant coach, after guiding a Tigers offense that leads the nation in yards (547.8) and points (46.4) per game.

Executing Denbrock's vision, LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the Heisman Trophy.

Gerad Parker, recently hired as the head coach at Troy, most recently served as offensive coordinator for Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman.

--Field Level Media

