Report: Ohio coach Tim Albin gets extension through 2026

Ohio gave head coach Tim Albin a two-year contract extension through the 2026 season on Tuesday, ESPN reported.

Albin also earned a raise to $700,000 per year, up from $535,000.

Albin, 57, was the offensive coordinator at Ohio from 2005-2020 under longtime head coach Frank Solich. He was named head coach when Solich retired in July 2021.

After a 3-9 campaign in 2021, the Bobcats improved to 10-4 in 2022 by winning their last seven regular-season games. They lost to Toledo in the MAC championship game but beat Wyoming 30-27 in the Arizona Bowl to get to 10 wins for just the third time in program history and the first time since 2011.

