report:-ole-miss-wr-tre-harris-out,-rb-quinshon-judkins-doubtful

College Football News September 16, 2023
No. 17 Ole Miss will be without injured wide receiver Tre Harris while leading rusher Quinshon Judkins is doubtful for the home game Saturday night against Georgia Tech, ESPN reported.

Harris, the Rebels’ leading receiver, sustained an apparent knee injury in the victory over Tulane last week and was seen wearing a knee brace on the sideline. Ole Miss did not comment on his availability.

A transfer from Louisiana Tech, Harris scored touchdowns on his first three receptions to tie a school record and totaled four to break the single-game mark in his debut in a 73-7 rout of Mercer on Sept. 2.

The senior has eight receptions for 188 yards and five touchdowns in two games.

Judkins has an upper body injury that limited him in practice this week and he might not play, coach Lane Kiffin told ESPN.

Judkins, a sophomore, has 31 carries for 108 yards and three touchdowns, along with five receptions for 43 yards in two games.

He was voted All-Southeastern Conference first team in 2022, when he led the league in rushing yards (1,567), yards per game (120.5), rushing touchdowns (16) and total touchdowns (17).

Ole Miss already has played this season without tight end Caden Prieskorn, a transfer from Memphis, and receiver Zakhari Franklin, a transfer from UTSA, because of injuries.

