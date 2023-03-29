Report: Penn St. expected to hire VCU’s Mike Rhoades

Penn State is hiring VCU coach Mike Rhoades as its next basketball coach, with Utah State coach Ryan Odom already in negotiations to take the VCU post, Stadium and ESPN reported Wednesday.

Rhoades, 50, heads to Penn State to replace Micah Shrewsberry, who formally will be introduced as Notre Dame’s new coach Thursday.

Rhoades is 129-61 in six seasons at VCU. He led the Rams to three NCAA Tournament appearances, including this season. VCU lost in the first round to Saint Mary’s.

Rhoades also went 47-52 in three seasons at Rice from 2014-17.

Odom, 48, was the head coach of the 16th-seeded UMBC team that scored the first upset of a top seed in an NCAA Tournament when it beat Virginia in 2018. He moved on to Utah State in 2021 and led the Aggies to a tournament berth this month. No. 7 Missouri topped No. 10 Utah State in the first round, 76-65.

Odom began his career at Charlotte (2014-15), then coached UMBC (2016-2021) and the Aggies. He has a career 149-94 record overall, 44-25 at Utah State.

–Field Level Media