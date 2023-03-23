report:-providence-finalizes-6-year-deal-with-kim-english

Providence finalized a six-year deal to secure Kim English as the new head coach of the Friars, ESPN reported Thursday.

English replaces Ed Cooley, who became the new Georgetown coach earlier this week. Providence zeroed in on English almost immediately, according to ESPN.

English has been the coach at George Mason the past two years. The Patriots are 34-29 under him, including 20-13 this season. English’s contract with George Mason reportedly runs through the 2025-26 season.

The 34-year-old English also spent two seasons (2019-21) as an assistant at Tennessee under Rick Barnes, a former Providence coach who was reportedly involved in the process.

English played basketball at Missouri and averaged 11.1 points and made 239 3-pointers in 141 games over four seasons (2008-12). He later played in 41 games for the NBA’s Detroit Pistons in 2012-13.

The Friars are replacing Cooley, who departed after 12 seasons to take the Georgetown post. Cooley was 242-153 at Providence and went 21-12 this season, guiding the school to the NCAA Tournament for the seventh time during his tenure.

–Field Level Media