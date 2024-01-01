report:-qb-dj-uiagalelei-transferring-to-florida-state

Former Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has committed to Florida State, ESPN reported Monday.

He passed for 2,638 yards and 21 touchdowns in his lone season with the Beavers after transferring from Clemson.

Uiagalelei had been deciding whether to choose a third school or enter the 2024 NFL Draft, per reports.

He led Oregon State to an 8-4 regular season, adding 219 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

His career totals with the Beavers and Tigers (2020-22) include 8,319 passing yards, 57 TDs and 24 interceptions.

--Field Level Media

