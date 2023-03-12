Report: Ten-man Manchester United held to a goalless draw against Southampton

Manchester United and Southampton played to a nail-biting goalless draw at Old Trafford after midfielder Casemiro was sent off in the first half for a studs-up tackle on Carlos Alcaraz. The United player received his second red card of the season, which will result in a four-game ban.

Initially, referee Anthony Taylor had given Casemiro a yellow card for the foul, but the decision was overturned by VAR after reviewing the incident.

During the game, United had several penalty appeals turned down, leaving them feeling further aggrieved with the officials.

“Big compliments to the team,” Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag told Sky Sports. “They showed big characer to play so long with 10. They were physically and mentally strong to get a point.”

He added: “Casemiro played over 500 games in Europe and never once got a red card. Now he has two in the Premier League.

“His absence is not the issue. We will deal with that. This game was influenced by the referee.”

Despite this, both sides came close to scoring, with Bruno Fernandes hitting the post for United, while Southampton hit the woodwork twice and had an effort cleared off the line. The goalkeepers, David de Gea and Gavin Bazunu, also made some outstanding saves, keeping the game scoreless.

The point earned is vital for Southampton, who are currently bottom of the table and are now only two points from 17th place. They may feel that they could have taken a shock victory at Old Trafford.

Southampton manager Ruben Selles told Sky Sports he was happy to come away with a vital point at Old Trafford.

“We are analysing the performance every time and we did well 11 against 11 and also played well with 11 against 10,” he said.

“We tried to win the game. Unfortunately it didn’t happen but we are happy with the point.

“I don’t want to talk about the referee. I didn’t when we condeded two penalties [against Grimsby]. They are doing a good job and are under stress.”

Meanwhile, United failed to strengthen their grip on third place and are only two points ahead of fourth-placed Tottenham, who they have a game in hand on.