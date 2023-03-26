Report: Texas F Dylan Disu (foot) to miss Elite Eight game

Texas forward Dylan Disu (foot) will miss Sunday’s Elite Eight game against Miami, according to a CBS Sports report.

Disu averaged 22.5 points and 10 rebounds per game in the first two games of the NCAA Tournament, but Texas’ top big man only played two minutes of the 83-71 win over Xavier in the Sweet 16.

In that game, Disu returned from the locker room after further evaluation wearing a boot on his left foot to alleviate the pressure.

A 6-foot-9 senior, Disu is averaging 8.8 points and 4.4 rebounds and is shooting 61.3 percent from the field in 36 games this season.

