Report: Texas State coach G.J. Kinne gets new contract

21/12/2023

Texas State is rewarding football coach G.J. Kinne with a new five-year deal through 2028, ESPN reported Thursday.

He guided the Bobcats (7-5) to their first-ever bowl game in his first season with the program in 2023.

Texas State joined the FBS in 2012 and had not experienced a winning season since 2014.

Texas State takes on Rice (6-6) in the First Responder Bowl on Tuesday in Dallas.

Kinne, 35, played quarterback at Texas and Tulsa before spending time on several NFL practice squads and in the CFL.

He was the offensive coordinator at Hawaii (2020) and UCF (2021) before leading Incarnate Word to a 12-2 record in his first season as a head coach in 2022.

