report:-texas-tech-to-honor-late-coach-mike-leach

Texas Tech plans to induct the late Mike Leach into its Hall of Honor, The Athletic reported Wednesday.

The same report said the Red Raiders will induct Kliff Kingsbury into the school’s Hall of Fame in September.

Leach, who died in December at the age of 61, is the winningest football coach in Texas Tech history.

He compiled an 84-43 record with five bowl wins in 10 seasons in Lubbock (2000-09) before moving on to coach at Washington State (2012-19) and Mississippi State (2020-22).

Kingsbury, the former head coach of the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals, was Leach’s quarterback for three seasons (2000-02) in Texas Tech’s high-octane “Air Raid” offense.

Kingsbury passed for 5,017 yards with 45 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 2002 as the Red Raiders finished 9-5 and defeated Clemson in the Tangerine Bowl.

