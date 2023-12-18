report:-troy-picks-notre-dame-oc-gerad-parker-as-coach

Troy is expected to announce the hire of Notre Dame offensive coordinator Gerad Parker as head coach on Monday, according to multiple reports.

Parker is replacing his former Kentucky football teammate Jon Sumrall, who left to become the head coach at Tulane earlier this month. Sumrall posted a 23-4 record in two seasons with the Trojans.

Parker has coached tight ends for the last two seasons at Notre Dame and added coordinator duties this season. Under his leadership, the Fighting Irish (9-3) ranked eighth in FBS with 39.1 points per game.

The move leaves Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman looking for a third offensive coordinator in three seasons. Parker was the play-caller for Notre Dame in 2023.

Parker, 42, was the interim head coach at Purdue for the second half of the 2016 season after Darrell Hazell was fired, losing all six games.

A former wide receiver at Kentucky (2000-04), Parker has also worked as the offensive coordinator at West Virginia (2020-21) and as a receivers coach at Penn State, Duke, Purdue and Marshall.

Troy (11-2), champions of the Sun Belt Conference, is scheduled to face Duke (7-5) on Saturday in the Birmingham Bowl. Defensive coordinator Greg Gasparato is the Trojans' interim coach.

--Field Level Media

