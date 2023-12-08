Report: Tulane coaching search targets Troy’s Jon Sumrall

Tulane is targeting Troy’s Jon Sumrall to be its next head coach, The Athletic reported Friday.

Sumrall was an assistant coach for the Green Wave from 2012-14 and has guided Troy to a 23-4 record in his first two seasons.

Tulane is replacing Willie Fritz, now the head coach at Houston after going 54-47 in eight seasons — including 11-2 in 2023.

Sumrall was the Sun Belt Coach of the Year in 2022 and won his second straight conference championship this season. The Trojans (11-2) will play Duke in the Dec. 23 Birmingham Bowl.

Sumrall, 41, was a linebacker at Kentucky from 2002-04 before working as an assistant coach at San Diego, Tulane, Troy, Ole Miss and his alma mater. He was Kentucky’s co-defensive coordinator in 2021 before taking the job at Troy.

–Field Level Media