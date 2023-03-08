Report: UCLA G Jaylen Clark done with torn Achilles

Posted in College Basketball News By On March 8, 2023

UCLA defensive standout Jaylen Clark has a torn Achilles and is done for the season, Stadium reported Wednesday.

The team had already ruled Clark out of the Pac-12 Conference tournament, which begins Thursday for the Bruins. Clark did not travel with the team to Las Vegas, site of the tourney.

Clark sustained the injury Saturday night on UCLA’s Senior Night, a victory over Arizona. He watched most of the second half on crutches after exiting the game two minutes after the break.

The Bruins have been calling it a lower leg injury.

The Bruins (27-4) are the No. 1 seed in the Pac-12 tournament this week and vying for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Playing without Clark, who was named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year this week, will be an adjustment.

He has played in 90 career games and averaged 13.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 1.9 assists per game in 2022-23.

–Field Level Media

