report:-utah-oc-andy-ludwig-staying-put

Utah offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig has informed the program he is staying put after interviewing for the same job at Notre Dame, ESPN reported.

Ludwig’s buyout figure, said to be in the $2 million range, was an obstacle in his negotiations with the Fighting Irish, per the report.

Notre Dame interviewed Ludwig last weekend in its search to replace Tommy Rees, who departed earlier this month to become Nick Saban’s OC at Alabama.

Ludwig, 58, has been an offensive coordinator in the college ranks for more than two decades.

In addition to two stints with the Utes (2005-08, 2019-present), he also directed the offenses at Vanderbilt, Wisconsin, San Diego State, Cal, Oregon, Fresno State and Cal Poly.

Utah finished 10-4 last season (7-2 Pac-12). The offense ranked 11th in the nation with 38.6 points per game.

