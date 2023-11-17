report:-utsa-coach-jeff-traylor-interviews-at-texas-a&m

UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor interviewed for the vacant position at Texas A&M, the Austin American-Statesman reported.

Per the report, he interviewed by Zoom with athletic director Ross Bjork in a call that lasted 90 minutes earlier this week.

Bjork is leading the search to replace Jimbo Fisher, who was fired last Sunday with $77 million remaining on his contract. Fisher was in his sixth season and had a 45-25 with the Aggies but had failed to reach the upper echelon of college football, as was expected.

Texas A&M was 11-11 under Fisher the past two seasons.

Traylor, 55, has spent most of his career in his native Texas.

He won three Class 4A state high school championships at his alma mater, Gilmer High School. He had a 175-28 record at Gilmer from 2000-14.

Traylor has made a meteoric rise in the college coaching ranks since being hired as an assistant coach at Texas in 2015. He spent two seasons with the Longhorns, followed by one season at SMU and two at Arkansas before being hired by UTSA prior to the 2020 season.

UTSA is 37-13 in Traylor’s tenure and has appeared in three bowl games, all losses. The Roadrunners are 7-3 and 6-0 in the American Athletic Conference this season, tied atop the league with No. 24 Tulane and SMU.

–Field Level Media