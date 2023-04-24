Report: Vanderbilt G Tyrin Lawrence in transfer portal

ByFLM Direct-Baller
Vanderbilt guard Tyrin Lawrence entered the transfer portal on Monday, 247Sports reported.

The 6-foot-4 junior declared for the NBA draft last month but said he would maintain his college eligibility.

Lawrence averaged 13.1 points per game this past season for head coach Jerry Stackhouse’s squad.

He made an epic buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give the Commodores a 66-65 upset of then-No. 6 Tennessee on Feb. 8.

Lawrence shot 50.2 percent from the field in 2022-23, a major improvement from his 41 percent rate while averaging just 3.8 points as a sophomore.

Overall, he averaged 8.1 points and 3.2 rebounds in 77 games (52 starts) for Vanderbilt. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

