reports:-alabama-coach-nate-oats-to-get-extension,-raise

Alabama head coach Nate Oats is set to receive a contract extension and raise, pending the approval of trustees, AL.com and CBS Sports reported Thursday.

If approved, Oats’ contract would be extended through the 2028-29 season and raise his pay to more than $4 million annually, per CBS Sports.

The University of Alabama system board of trustees is meeting Friday morning in Birmingham.

Oats, 48, is in his fourth season at Alabama and has an 80-39 overall mark entering Saturday’s game at LSU. Oats has Alabama (19-3, 9-0 SEC) ranked No. 4 in the country. He’s led Alabama to two NCAA Tournament appearances, including a run to the Sweet 16 in the 2021 tourney.

Oats earned a contract extension in February 2021 that extended him through 2027 and raised his compensation to $3.237 million per year.

Alabama hired Oats away from Buffalo, where he went 96-43 in four seasons (2015-19) and led the Bulls to three NCAA Tournament appearances.

