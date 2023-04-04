reports:-alabama-pg-jaden-bradley-to-transfer

Alabama point guard Jaden Bradley has entered the transfer portal, multiple outlets reported Tuesday.

Bradley averaged 6.4 points, 3.1 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 37 games (22 starts) for the Crimson Tide, who were ranked No. 1 in the country and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. Alabama lost to San Diego State, the eventual national runner-up.

Bradley is the third player to leave Alabama, joining Brandon Miller (NBA) and Nimari Burnett (transfer to Michigan).

Bradley was a McDonald’s All-American and five-star recruit in the Class of 2022.

Bradley came off the bench to play a season-low five minutes in Alabama’s loss to San Diego State and just eight minutes in the second-round win over Maryland.

–Field Level Media