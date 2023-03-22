reports:-alabama’s-bryan-hodgson-to-become-ark.-state-coach

Arkansas State will name Alabama assistant Bryan Hodgson as its next head coach, multiple outlets reported Wednesday.

Hodgson has been an assistant coach under Nate Oats since 2015, when Oats hired him at Buffalo. He previously worked at Jamestown Community College in New York and at Midland College in Texas.

He has a reputation as one of the nation’s best recruiters.

At Arkansas State, Hodgson, 35, would replace Mike Balado, who was fired Thursday after six seasons.

The Red Wolves went 13-20 (4-14 Sun Belt) this past season. Balado posted an 82-100 record during his time with Arkansas State.

Alabama, the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, will meet San Diego State in Sweet 16 play in the South Region on Friday. After the Crimson Tide’s tournament run, Oats will need to replace two assistants.

Georgia Southern already has announced that Charlie Henry, another Oats assistant, will become its head coach following the end of the tournament.

