reports:-alum-tevon-saddler-to-coach-nicholls-state-basketball

Nicholls State is hiring grad Tevon Saddler as its next basketball coach, multiple outlets reported Thursday.

Saddler, 28, will replace Austin Claunch, who left the program earlier this week to work on coach Nate Oats’ staff at Alabama.

Saddler began his playing career at North Carolina-Greensboro before transferring to Nicholls State for his final season in 2017-18. A 6-foot-6 guard, he started all 30 games for the Colonels and was named second-team All-Southland Conference.

He spent two seasons as Nicholls State’s director of operations (2019-21), then a season as an assistant coach at McNeese State before joining coach Kevin Willard’s staff at Maryland as director of player personnel prior to the 2022-23 season.

Nicholls State was 16-15 (11-7 Southland) last season.

Saddler is the third member of Willard’s Maryland staff to land a Division I head coaching job this offseason, joining Tony Skinn (George Mason) and Grant Billmeier (NJIT).

