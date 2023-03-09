Reports: Cal fires Mark Fox after 3-29 season

Posted in College Basketball News By On March 9, 2023

Cal fired men’s basketball coach Mark Fox one day after the Golden Bears wrapped the season with a 3-29 record, according to multiple reports Thursday.

Fox was 38-87 in four seasons but said entering the Pac-12 tournament he was blocking out reports he wouldn’t be back in Berkeley.

“I don’t pay any attention to any of it,” he said. “It comes with the territory. I’m not a young coach anymore.”

Washington State defeated Cal, 69-52, in the first round of the conference tournament on Wednesday.

Cal finished 12th in the Pac-12, losing 15 consecutive games to end the regular season.

Fox, 54, previously coached at Nevada (2004-09) and spent nine seasons at Georgia (2009-18) prior to being named head coach of the Golden Bears.

He has a 324-263 career record, including a 123-43 run at Nevada.

Cal’s last NCAA Tournament appearance came in 2016 and the Golden Bears last won a game in the marquee college basketball event in 2013.

–Field Level Media

Related Posts

About Author

FLM Direct-Baller
flmbasketball

Field Level Media was founded by sports media executives with more than 40 years of combined experience working with the most influential media companies in the industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Shares 2 views
Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Xing
Reddit
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap