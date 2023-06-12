Wordpress themeseotakipçi satın alpassport psdbalkon köşe takımılastik patlatannulled themenakliyatantika alanlaroyuncakizmir saç ekimiistanbul evden eve nakliyatimplantbebekantika eşya alanlarantika alanlargümüş alanlarantalya haberpgcdpmsasancaktepe antika eşya alanlarizmir escortantika alanlarAccident LawyerDental Implantiqoselektronik sigaraWordpress themeseotakipçi satın alpassport psdbalkon köşe takımılastik patlatannulled themenakliyatantika alanlaroyuncakizmir saç ekimiistanbul evden eve nakliyatimplantbebekantika eşya alanlarantika alanlargümüş alanlarantalya haberpgcdpmsasancaktepe antika eşya alanlarizmir escortantika alanlarAccident LawyerDental Implantiqoselektronik sigara
Reports: Ex-UNC commit Simeon Wilcher chooses St. John’s

Combo guard Simeon Wilcher, a high-end four-star high school prospect who decommitted from North Carolina last week, will play for Rick Pitino at St. John’s, multiple reports said Monday.

Wilcher was ranked No. 34 overall in the Class of 2023 and No. 7 among combo guards, per the 247Sports composite rankings.

He played his high school basketball at New Jersey powerhouse Roselle Catholic and had been committed to North Carolina since October 2021.

St. John’s hired Hall of Fame coach Pitino from Iona this spring after firing Mike Anderson. Pitino has since reshaped the Red Storm’s roster with several incoming transfers, three from Iona — Daniss Jenkins, Cruz Davis and Quinn Slazinski – as well as Zuby Ejiofor (Kansas), Ivy League Player of the Year Jordan Dingle (Penn), Glenn Taylor Jr. (Oregon State), Nahiem Alleyne (UConn), RJ Luis (UMass) and Sean Conway (VMI).

–Field Level Media

