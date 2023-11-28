Reports: Florida fires two assistant coaches

After a 5-7 finish to the 2023 season, Florida started to make immediate changes to its staff on Monday by firing co-defensive coordinator Sean Spencer and secondary coach Corey Raymond, according to multiple media reports.

Spencer, 52, spent the past two seasons working under Gators head coach Billy Napier after serving as the defensive line coach for the New York Giants from 2020-21. Prior to his time in the NFL, he also made stops at Penn State, Vanderbilt, Bowling Green, UMass, Hofstra and Villanova.

After working on LSU’s coaching staff from 2006-08 and 2012-21, the 54-year-old Raymond came over to Florida for the 2022 campaign. During his time with the Tigers, he worked with a handful of first-round NFL draft picks, including Tyrann Mathieu and Jamal Adams.

Raymond also coached at Utah State and Nebraska in between his stints at LSU.

The Gators’ defense was in its first season under defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong and ranked 122nd in the nation in yards allowed per play. Florida surrendered 18 touchdowns while picking off just three passes.

With their 5-7 record, the Gators missed out on being bowl-eligible for the first time since 2017, when they went 4-7.

–Field Level Media