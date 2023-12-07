Reports: Florida RB Trevor Etienne enters transfer portal

Running back Trevor Etienne has entered the transfer portal after just two seasons at Florida, multiple outlets reported Thursday.

A three-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, Etienne rushed for 719 yards and six touchdowns in his first season with the Gators.

Etienne followed that up by gaining 753 yards on the ground with a team-high eight touchdowns in 11 games this season. He also had 21 catches for 172 yards and a score.

He is the brother of Jacksonville Jaguars star running back Travis Etienne.

–Field Level Media