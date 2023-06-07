reports:-g-cam-spencer-transferring-to-uconn-from-rutgers

Wordpress themeseotakipçi satın alpassport psdbalkon köşe takımılastik patlatannulled themenakliyatantika alanlaroyuncakizmir saç ekimiistanbul evden eve nakliyatimplantbebekantika eşya alanlarantika alanlargümüş alanlarantalya haberpgcdpmsasancaktepe antika eşya alanlarizmir escortantika alanlarAccident LawyerDental Implantiqoselektronik sigara
Three-point threat Cam Spencer is transferring to UConn from Rutgers, multiple outlets reported.

The 6-foot-4 guard played three seasons at Loyola Maryland, then moved on to Rutgers for the 2022-23 season. He shot 43.4 percent from 3-point range for the Scarlet Knights.

He has one year of eligibility remaining.

With national champion UConn, he’ll be called upon to fill the spot left by Jordan Hawkins, who averaged 16.2 points and shot 38.8 percent from distance. Hawkins could be a lottery pick in the upcoming draft.

Spencer averaged 13.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists for Rutgers over 34 games, all starts. He was second on the team in scoring.

Spencer visited UConn on Monday and chose the Huskies over Miami, UCLA and Oklahoma.

At Loyola, he averaged 14.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 58 games (42 starts).

–Field Level Media

