reports:-high-scoring-penn-g-jordan-dingle-to-enter-portal

Penn guard Jordan Dingle is entering the transfer portal and also will test the NBA draft waters, multiple outlets reported Friday.

Dingle was the Ivy League’s Player of the Year after averaging 23.4 points per game as a junior in 2022-23. He was second in the NCAA in scoring average, trailing only Antoine Davis of Detroit Mercy (28.2 points).

The 6-foot-3 Dingle shot 46.4 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from 3-point range. He played in 28 of 30 games (26 starts) and also was named ECAC Player of the Year and Philadelphia Big 5 Player of the Year.

In three seasons at Penn, Dingle has averages of 19.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists over 79 games (72 starts).

His father, Dana Dingle, was a member of the John Calipari-coached UMass team that went to the Final Four in the 1996 NCAA Tournament.

