Reports: Houston dismisses head coach Dana Holgorsen

Houston parted ways with Dana Holgorsen after five seasons as its head coach, multiple media outlets reported on Sunday.

The reported move comes one day after the Cougars dropped a 27-13 decision to UCF in Orlando, Fla. Houston finished with a 4-8 record overall and 2-7 conference mark in their Big 12 debut season.

The Houston Chronicle reported UTSA’s Jeff Traylor, Tulane coach Willie Fritz, former TCU coach Gary Patterson, and former Texas Tech and Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury are among the candidates to replace Holgorsen.

Holgorsen has posted a 12-13 record since the Cougars appeared in the American Athletic Conference championship game in 2021. Overall, he owns a 31-28 mark during his time with Houston and a 61-41 record during his eight previous seasons with West Virginia.

Holgorsen will be owed close to $14.5 million by the school on a contract that was extended after the AAC championship game. He is owed $4.4 million in 2024, $4.5 million in 2025, $2.76 million in 2026 and $2.82 million in 2027, per the Chronicle.

