Reports: Indiana to hire James Madison’s Curt Cignetti as coach

Indiana is finalizing a deal to make James Madison’s Curt Cignetti the school’s next coach, multiple media outlets reported on Thursday.

Cignetti, 62, was named the Sun Belt coach of the Year on Thursday after guiding the Dukes to an 11-1 record in their second season at the FBS level.

He will replace Tom Allen, who was fired on Sunday after posting a 33-49 record over seven seasons as coach of the Hoosiers. Indiana had dropped a 35-31 decision to Purdue the previous day to finish the campaign with a 3-9 overall record and a 1-8 mark in the Big Ten.

Cignetti owns a 52-9 record and 31-4 mark in conference play at JMU between the Sun Belt and Colonial Athletic Association. He reached the 2019 FCS national championship game and the FCS semifinals in both 2020 and 2021.

His father, Frank, was a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.

