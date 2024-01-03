reports:-liberty-qb-kaidon-salter-entering-transfer-portal

Quarterback Kaidon Salter, who guided Liberty to an undefeated regular season and a berth in the Fiesta Bowl, is entering the transfer portal, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday.

Salter, the Conference USA Most Valuable Player, threw for 2,876 yards and 32 touchdowns with just six interceptions on 61 percent passing this season. He also ran for 1,089 yards and 12 TDs.

A two-year starter for the Flames, Salter will have two years of eligibility remaining at his next destination.

With Salter under center, Liberty went 13-0 in the regular season, captured the No. 23 spot in the final College Football Playoff rankings and landed the school's first berth in a New Year's Six bowl game.

The Flames fell 45-6 to No. 8 Oregon in Glendale, Ariz., on Monday. Salter connected on 15 of 24 passes for 126 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception.

Salter initially began his college career at Tennessee, but he was dismissed from the program in June 2021 prior to his freshman season after he was arrested on suspicion of marijuana possession following a traffic stop.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound player from Cedar Hill, Texas, had been a four-star recruit out of high school.

--Field Level Media

