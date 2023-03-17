Reports: Manchester United and Liverpool join battle for Bellingham

Manchester United and Liverpool are among the top clubs joining the race to sign highly sought-after midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Borussia Dortmund are reluctant to let him go.

Will Man Utd’s budget constraints put them out of the race?

(March 17) — Manchester United are said to be interested in acquiring the services of 19-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham, with reports suggesting that the minimum transfer fee would be £110million of €125million, exceeding the record £100 million fee paid by Manchester City for forward Jack Grealish.

The Telegraph, which reported this latest transfer update, also claimed that Premier League champions and big spenders Manchester City, also with fellow English rivals Liverpool, and Spanish giants Real Madrid, are among the front-runners to sign Bellingham, who according to reports, would fancy a move to a big club in Europe.

While Borussia Dortmund are keen to retain the services of Bellingham for at least another season, talks over his future are reportedly intensifying, and a decision is set to be made in the coming weeks regarding his preferred destination.

However, despite showing interest in the 19-year-old England midfielder, Manchester United may not enter the bidding due to their transfer budget constraints.

Liverpool is also interested in signing Bellingham, with manager Jurgen Klopp having showered praise on the midfielder.

Like several other clubs, the Reds could also face difficulties in meeting the asking price, particularly if they fail to qualify for the Champions League. Despite this, new investment could provide them with the financial means to make a move.

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag, Manchester United’s new manager, is reportedly interested in bolstering his midfield and has identified Bellingham as a primary target.

But Ten Hag is also searching for a top-line striker, with Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and Tottenham’s Harry Kane among the players on his radar.

The Telegraph has reported that United’s ability to sign Bellingham may be limited due to financial constraints, as Ten Hag may need to sell players to fund transfers.