Reports: Micah Shrewsberry mulls Penn St. vs. Notre Dame

Should I stay or should I go?

That seems to be the binary option for Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry, who has emerged as a primary candidate for the Notre Dame opening, Stadium and CBS Sports reported Tuesday.

On the one hand, Shrewsberry grew up in Indiana and has been an assistant coach at both Butler and Purdue.

On the other, Penn State is increasing its financial package to Shrewsberry, including an NIL commitment, Stadium reported.

Shrewsberry, 46, just completed his second season at Penn State with a trip to the NCAA Tournament that ended in the second round last weekend. Shrewsberry is 37-31 in his two seasons at State College, Pa.

At Notre Dame, he would replace the departed Mike Brey, the school’s all-time winningest coach.

–Field Level Media