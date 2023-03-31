reports:-michigan-c-hunter-dickinson-enters-transfer-portal

Michigan big man Hunter Dickinson entered the transfer portal on Friday, ESPN and On3 reported.

The 7-foot-1 center was a consensus second-team All-American and Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2021 and is coming off an All-Big Ten first-team selection in 2023.

Dickinson averaged 18.5 points and career highs in rebounding (9.0 per game) and blocks (1.8 per game) across 34 starts in 2022-23. He increased his 3-point shooting rate, as well, making 24 of 57 on the year (42.1 percent).

In 94 career games (89 starts), Dickinson averaged 17.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 blocks per game for the Wolverines. He ranks 12th in Michigan history in career points (1,617) and 10th in career rebounds (787).

Dickinson toyed with entering the NBA draft last year but withdrew his name because he was unlikely to have gone in the first round.

The Alexandria, Va. native is classified as a graduate transfer because he is on track to graduate from Michigan after the summer semester, per ESPN.

