AP Reports: Michigan fires Connor Stalions amid sign-stealing allegations

Michigan has fired football analyst Connor Stalions, the staffer linked to the NCAA’s investigation into allegations of sign-stealing, several outlets reported Friday.

Stalions was pinpointed as a person of interest in the investigation two weeks ago, and the Wolverines suspended him on Oct. 20.

Read more: Purdue coach on Michigan scandal: ‘They aren’t allegations’

Since then, multiple outlets have reported that Stalions had purchased game tickets for Big Ten foes as well as several potential College Football Playoff opponents like Georgia, Clemson and Alabama. Previous reports indicated that Stalions bought seats at numerous Big Ten games in areas where the opponents’ sidelined play signals could be viewed.

Officials at Central Michigan were reviewing photos that could depict Connor Stalions roaming its sidelines in the season opener at Michigan State, ESPN reported Tuesday.

Scouting opponents is not illegal in the eyes of the NCAA, albeit with one major exception. NCAA Bylaw 11.6.1 reads as follows: “Off-campus, in-person scouting of future opponents (in the same season) is prohibited.”

–Field Level Media